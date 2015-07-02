BRIEF-EROS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES TELEVISION SYNDICATION DEAL WITH ZEE
* EROS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES TELEVISION SYNDICATION DEAL WITH ZEE
July 2 I3D SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it issued and allotted 1,522 series BE1, BE3, BE3* and BE6 bonds of total nominal value of 495,200 zlotys ($130,971)
* Series BE1 bonds are due to mature on July 31, series BE3 and BE3* bonds on September 30, and series BE6 bonds on December 30
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7810 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* EROS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES TELEVISION SYNDICATION DEAL WITH ZEE
May 8 Activist investor Elliott Management has taken a 15.3 percent stake in Gigamon Inc, which makes software to manage traffic online, according to a regulatory filing.