* Said on Wednesday that it issued and allotted 1,522 series BE1, BE3, BE3* and BE6 bonds of total nominal value of 495,200 zlotys ($130,971)

* Series BE1 bonds are due to mature on July 31, series BE3 and BE3* bonds on September 30, and series BE6 bonds on December 30

(Gdynia Newsroom)