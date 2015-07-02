BRIEF-GET Holdings issues profit warning
* Expected to record a loss of not more than HK$29 mln for three months ended 31 March 2017
July 2 Wasko SA :
* Said on Wednesday it allotted 15 series B bonds of total nominal value of 15 million zlotys ($4 million) via private placement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7906 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expected to record a loss of not more than HK$29 mln for three months ended 31 March 2017
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 1.5 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)