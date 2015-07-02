CORRECTED-Alfa Financial Software plans to list in London next month
May 8 Alfa Financial, which provides software for the asset finance industry, said it plans to list on the London stock exchange next month.
July 2 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Wednesday it resolved to exclude Infoscope SA's shares from the NewConnect market as the company failed to sign a contract with an authorized advisor and to publish Q4 2014 and Q1 2015 reports
