July 2 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Wednesday it resolved to suspend trading of shares of Abpol Company Polska SA, Agtes SA, Air Market SA, Art New Media SA, Artefe SA , Baumal Group SA, Colomedica SA, De Molen SA, Formula8 SA, Futuris SA, GC Investment SA, Geoinvent SA, Kampa SA , Nemex SA, Nicolas Games SA, ORPHEE SA, Progres Investment SA, Runicom SA , Silesia One SA, Taxus Fund SA, Twigonet Europe SE, VEDIA SA, West Real Estate SA, Weglopex Holding SA

* Trading of the companies is suspended until the day after they publish their FY 2014 financial reports

Source text: bit.ly/1Hxtkoi

(Gdynia Newsroom)