UPDATE 3-Home Capital says account balance halves, suspends dividends
* Hires 3 new directors (Adds share reaction, fund manager comment)
July 2 K+S CFO Burkhard Lohr in conference call
* Doesn't make sense to talk about due diligence, will not open books to a competitor
* The shareholders will have to decide whether the offer is adequate
* Valuation of Legacy mine of up to 21 eur per share would hold even if potash prices below current levels for a couple of years
* Still no plan for Legacy mine to join Canpotex potash export group
* We are not giving a number of what Potash Corp should offer Further company coverage:
* Hires 3 new directors (Adds share reaction, fund manager comment)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to open)