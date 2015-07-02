July 2 K+S CFO Burkhard Lohr in conference call

* Doesn't make sense to talk about due diligence, will not open books to a competitor

* The shareholders will have to decide whether the offer is adequate

* Valuation of Legacy mine of up to 21 eur per share would hold even if potash prices below current levels for a couple of years

* Still no plan for Legacy mine to join Canpotex potash export group

