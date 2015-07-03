BRIEF-Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts Q1 profit of 129.1 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 661.9 million riyals
July 3 Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) :
* Said on Thursday had on July 2 acquired property Enköping Stenvreten 5:68 from Enecopia Invest AB
* Purchase price was 18.6 million Swedish crowns ($2.20 million)
* Enköping Stenvreten 5:68 is fully let and comprises office and light industry premises
($1 = 8.4367 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.