July 3 D. Carnegie & Co AB :

* Said on Thursday had entered into an agreement to acquire seven properties in Norrköping through a company acquisition

* The agreed underlying property value is 261 million Swedish crowns ($30.90 million)

* The seller is Vissland Invest AB

