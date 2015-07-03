July 3 AS Roma :

* Said on Thursday that in signed sponsorship and co-marketing agreement with Acqua e Terme di Fiuggi SpA for the next three football seasons, from July 2015 to June 2018

* Acqua e Terme di Fiuggi SpA is a mineral water producer and the owner of a spa complex

Source text: bit.ly/1JETo0f

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)