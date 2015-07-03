BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
July 3 Softmatic AG :
* Said on Thursday Supervisory Board appointed Maik Brockmann to the board with immediate effect till June 30, 2016
* Said Sole Member of Management Board, Oliver Wiederhold, resigned on July 2, effective immediately
* Said entire Supervisory Board consisting of Martin Helfrich, Wilhelm Nachtigall and Farhad Tahami intends to step down on July 3, with effect from July 31
* Said LIVIA Corporate Development SE had completed with core shareholders of Softmatic share purchase contracts for acquisition of about 56.65 pct of shares in Softmatic
* Said LIVIA Corporate Development SE intends to make a public tender offer for shares of Softmatic
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.