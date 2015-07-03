BRIEF-Saudi's Savola appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 3 Automotive Components Europe SA :
* Said on Thursday that it resolved to remove the temporary suspension of its buy-back program as of July 3
* The buy-back program has been authorized until June 18, 2017, or until the amount of 5.5 million euros ($6.1 million) allocated for the execution of the program is used up
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qPhFMv) Further company coverage: