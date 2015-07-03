July 3 Automotive Components Europe SA :

* Said on Thursday that it resolved to remove the temporary suspension of its buy-back program as of July 3

* The buy-back program has been authorized until June 18, 2017, or until the amount of 5.5 million euros ($6.1 million) allocated for the execution of the program is used up

