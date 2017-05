July 3 Trabzonspor Sportif Yatirim :

* Said on Thursday signed Shota Arveladze for 2 years

* To pay 1.2 million euros ($1.33 million) to Shota Arveladze for each season

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9008 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)