BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
July 3Baltic Ceramics Investments SA :
* Said on Thursday that its capital increase including issuance of series N shares, had been registered by the Warsaw District Court, XII Commercial Division
* The capital was increased by 224,188.80 zlotys ($59,422.39)through the issuance of 2,241,888 ordinary series N shares of the nominal value of 0.10 zlotys per share
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.