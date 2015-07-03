June 3 MONNARI TRADE SA :

* Said on Thursday that it registered three new wholly-owned units, Madam Prime Sp. z o.o., Madam Best Sp. z o.o. and Madam Trendy Sp. z o.o., with 5,000 zlotys ($1,325.59) capital each

* The new units will support retail of clothes

($1 = 3.7719 zlotys)