BRIEF-Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts Q1 profit of 129.1 mln riyals
Q1 revenue 661.9 million riyals
July 3Soho Development SA :
* Said on Thursday that it signed a contract for the management of part of the investment portfolio of Progress Fundusz Inwestycyjny Aktywow Niepublicznych (Progress FIZAN)
* The portfolio includes shares in Fabryka PZO sp. z o.o., Recycling Park sp. z o.o., and Recycling Park Loan Facility sp. z o.o
* The company will consolidate the results of the companies mentioned above into its financial statements as of Q4 of the current fiscal year
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.