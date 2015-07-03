BRIEF-Saudi's Savola appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19
July 3 Miraculum SA :
* Said on Thursday that it resolved to issue 3,000 series AD2 bonds via a private offer at the issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($265)
* Signed a financing agreement with Wyzsza Szkola Pedagogiczna Janusza Korczaka in Warsaw (WSP, Janusz Korczak Pedagogical University in Warsaw), for 3 million zlotys over 5 years
* According to the agreement, WSP pledged to acquire Miraculum's series AD2 convertible bonds


($1 = 3.7703 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago