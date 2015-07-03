BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
July 3 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Thursday it suspended trading of Genesis Energy's shares until the end of the trading day on which the company signs a contract with an authorised advisor and reports about it as required
* Will exclude Genesis Energy's shares from the NewConnect market as of Oct. 2, unless the company meets the conditions mentioned above by Sept. 30 Source text: bit.ly/1IxXw3n and bit.ly/1LHxHyJ
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.