July 6I Grandi Viaggi SpA :

* Reported on Friday results of capital increase started on June 15 and finished on July 3

* Said 4,293,562 option rights were exercised for an overall of 42,935,620 of shares subscribed

* Said 99.23 percent of shares in offer were subscribed for total consideration of 19,836,256.44 euros ($21.86 million)

* Unsubscribed 0.77 percent of option rights to be offered on stock exchange at ratio 10 new shares for every option right at a price of 0.462 euro per share

