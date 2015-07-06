** Rolls-Royce slides c.10 pct on strong volumes, after downgrading its profit forecasts for this year and next

** Stock worst performer across the FTSE 100 by some distance

** Worst day for stock since October 2014

** Co cites continued weakness in oil and gas markets plus lower demand for some of its aero-engine programmes

** Forecasts have been under pressure. In past 30 days, 6 of 25 analysts have cut Rolls-Royce EPS forecasts for year ending Dec 2015 by average 3.4 pct, according to StarMine

Thomson Reuters Europe Construction & Engineering index down 1.4 pct