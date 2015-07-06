Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday:
July 6 Nordic Financials ASA :
* Has demanded from Caiano Eiendom AS a compensation of 22.55 Norwegian crowns ($2.80) per share which is last known book equity per share
* In the absence of acceptance of the claim for redemption, NOFIN has therefore requested legal discretion of the solution rate in Wilson according to Allmennaksjeloven §4-25 (PLCA, Public Limited Companies Act) Source text for Eikon:
