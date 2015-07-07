BRIEF-Al Madina for Finance and Investment says CMA approves selling of 17.5 mln treasury shares
May 2 Al Madina For Finance And Investment Co Kscp
June 7Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal SA :
* Said on Monday that it has placed, through its subsidiary Gamma STC SA, 440 million euros ($485.8 million) in asset-backed floating rate notes in the international markets
* Stormharbour, LLC and Banif were Joint Arrangers & Lead Managers
Source text: bit.ly/1UuDPhu
BEIJING, May 2 The Beijing branches of at least six major Chinese banks have raised interest rates on housing loans for first- and second-home buyers, effective from May 1, six sources with direct knowledge of the hikes told Reuters.