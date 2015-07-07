BRIEF-Anders Stensson appointed new cfo for Enea
* Anders Stensson appointed new cfo for Enea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 7 Eurona Wireless Telecom SA :
* Said on Monday Tierra de Rey SL sold 525,000 shares and Ancana SL sold 178,500 shares to Spanish institutional shareholder who increased stake in the company
* Shares are covered by lock up agreement
* Reported on Friday FY revenue 207.2 million euros ($226.20 million) versus 202.1 million euros a year ago