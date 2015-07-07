BRIEF-Bosch to sell starters, generators business to China's ZMJ and CRCI
* ZMJ and CRCI to acquire Bosch’s starters and generators business
July 7 Marks & Spencer Group
* CEO says still expects FY general merchandise sales to be "level to modestly up"
* Shares open up 1.8 percent after Q1 sales update Further company coverage: (Reporting By James Davey)
* ZMJ and CRCI to acquire Bosch’s starters and generators business
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of $20.9 million versus $19.3 million a year ago