July 7 Dinamia Capital Privado SCR SA :

* Announces conditions for exchange of its shares for N+1 shares as part of merger

* Exchange procedure: Dinamia - 7,566 shares of 3 euros (nominal value) for each N+1 Class A or Special Class shares of 0.10 euros (nominal value) and Dinamia - 151,325 shares of 3 euros (nominal value) for each N+1 Class E of 2 euros (nominal value)

* To exchange 21.5 million Dinamia shares for 2.8 million N+1 shares of varying classes and nominal values

* Dinamia has named Banco Santander as agent for the merger

