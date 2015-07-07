BRIEF-Al Madina for Finance and Investment says CMA approves selling of 17.5 mln treasury shares
May 2 Al Madina For Finance And Investment Co Kscp
July 7 Dinamia Capital Privado SCR SA :
* Announces conditions for exchange of its shares for N+1 shares as part of merger
* Exchange procedure: Dinamia - 7,566 shares of 3 euros (nominal value) for each N+1 Class A or Special Class shares of 0.10 euros (nominal value) and Dinamia - 151,325 shares of 3 euros (nominal value) for each N+1 Class E of 2 euros (nominal value)
* To exchange 21.5 million Dinamia shares for 2.8 million N+1 shares of varying classes and nominal values
* Dinamia has named Banco Santander as agent for the merger
BEIJING, May 2 The Beijing branches of at least six major Chinese banks have raised interest rates on housing loans for first- and second-home buyers, effective from May 1, six sources with direct knowledge of the hikes told Reuters.