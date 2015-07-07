BRIEF-Writers Guild of America reaches tentative agreement with AMPTP
* Writers Guild of America says reaches tentative agreement with AMPTP
July 7 Dogan Gazetecilik AS :
* To merge with its 100 percent owned unit Dogan Gazetecilik Internet Hizmetleri ve Ticaret
* Unit Dogan Gazetecilik Internet Hizmetleri ve Ticaret has a capital of 20 million lira ($7.43 million)
