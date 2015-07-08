July 8 Midven SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it bought 17 shares of Dansk Soft Sp. z o.o. from Volanto Sp. z o.o. and increased its stake in the acquired company to 59.5 pct

* The acquired shares represent 8.5 pct stake in Dansk Soft

