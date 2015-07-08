BRIEF-Macy's reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 8 Fenerbahce Futbol A.S. :
* Said on Tuesday that to pay 8 million euros ($8.81 million)to Sao Paulo FC for transfer of player Josef de Souza Dias
* Transfer is for 4 seasons from 2015 to 2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 131,075 dinars versus loss of 345,406 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2q8qUIy) Further company coverage: