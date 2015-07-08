July 8 Fenerbahce Futbol A.S. :

* Said on Tuesday that to pay 8 million euros ($8.81 million)to Sao Paulo FC for transfer of player Josef de Souza Dias

* Transfer is for 4 seasons from 2015 to 2019

($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)