BRIEF-Macy's reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 8Bialetti Industrie SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that its Board of Directors approved conditions of capital increase
* To issue up to 33,675,948 new ordinary shares without nominal value
* Shares to be offered to Bialetti shareholders at a ratio of 45 new shares for every 100 shares held at a price of 0.415 euro per share
* To raise up to 13,975,518.42 euros ($15.39 million) via capital increase
* Option rights to be exercised from July 13 to July 30
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 131,075 dinars versus loss of 345,406 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2q8qUIy) Further company coverage: