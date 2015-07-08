BRIEF-Cisco announces intent to acquire Mindmeld
Mindmeld team will join cloud collaboration group under leadership of Jens Meggers, as cognitive collaboration team
July 8 Exprivia SpA :
Said on Tuesday that it acquired remaning 48.88 percent of Professionales de Sistemas Applicaciones y Productos SL (Prosap SL) and became the owner of 100 percent stake in Prosap SL
The transaction value was 150,000 euro ($165,135.00)
bit.ly/1CZK1mV
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9083 euros)
Qtrly earnings per share $0.08