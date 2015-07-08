BRIEF-Global Medical REIT says it is actively pursuing acquisitions
* Global Medical REIT Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results
July 8Gabetti Property Solutions SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that it signed strategic partnership with Savills, a global real estate service provider
* The partnership regards Gabetti's brand Santandrea Luxury Houses and will enhance company's international development
Source text: bit.ly/1H9Lhpm
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Global Medical REIT Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Repays its $75 million of 5.875 pct senior secured notes; reduces average interest expense