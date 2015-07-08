MOVES-Spangenberg leaves Morgan Stanley for SEB
LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Elias Spangenberg, a credit syndicate manager at Morgan Stanley, has left the bank to join SEB, according to a source familiar with the matter.
July 8Deutsche Postbank AG :
* Said on Tuesday Deutsche Bank AG confirmed an specified its formal request for a resolution to be passed to transfer shares held by minority shareholders of Deutsche Postbank AG to Deutsche Bank AG as majority shareholder in return for an adequate cash compensation
* Said that Deutsche Bank AG has determined the cash compensation for transfer of shares held by minority shareholders of Deutsche Postbank AG to Deutsche Bank AG at 35.05 euros ($38.59) for each no-par value registered share of Deutsche Postbank AG
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Elias Spangenberg, a credit syndicate manager at Morgan Stanley, has left the bank to join SEB, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* KBC's Czech bank CSOB says Q1 net profit rises 42 percent to CZK 4.7 billion ($192.07 million)