MOVES-Spangenberg leaves Morgan Stanley for SEB
LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Elias Spangenberg, a credit syndicate manager at Morgan Stanley, has left the bank to join SEB, according to a source familiar with the matter.
July 8 Corporacion Financiera Alba SA :
* Said on Tuesday sold its entire stake in Pepe Jeans SL of 12 percent for 81.8 million euros ($90.05 million)
* KBC's Czech bank CSOB says Q1 net profit rises 42 percent to CZK 4.7 billion ($192.07 million)