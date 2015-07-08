** Online gambling firm Bwin.Party down c.5 pct,
one of the top percentage losers on the FTSE 250 midcap index
** Financial Times reported on Tuesday that GVC Holdings
has offered about 900 million pounds for Bwin
** Deal value lower than analysts' average expectation of
around a billion pounds
** GVC said it was in continued talks with the co
** In November, Bwin said it was considering a range of
proposals from interested parties
** Increasing tax & regulation across the gambling sector's
biggest markets has meant cos have begun to seek faster growth &
more customers through online operations
