July 8 Two shareholders are to sell around 8.3
million shares in German fashion retailer Zalando SE :
* Holtzbrinck Ventures GmbH & Co. KG and AI European
Holdings S.à.r.l to sell 8,272,850 shares in Zalando, or around
3.36 percent of Zalando share capital - bookrunners
* Holtzbrinck Ventures GmbH & Co. KG intends to place
6,300,000 shares, and AI European Holdings S.à r.l. intends to
place 1,972,850 shares
* The Sellers have agreed to enter into 60-day lock-up
commitments
* Accelerated bookbuild being run by Goldman Sachs
and JP Morgan
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)