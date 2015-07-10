July 10 Social Commerce Group SE :

* Said on Thursday it approved the issue of new shares against cash contributions by utilizing the Authorized Capital 2014 I

* Company's share capital will be increased from currently 1,420,000.00 euros by issuing 250,000 new no-par value bearer shares with a notional interest in the share capital of 1.00 euros per share against cash contributions at an issue price of 1.00 euros per share by 250,000.00 euros to 1,670,000.00 euros ($1.86 million)

* Subscription period is now set to run from July 13 to July 27

