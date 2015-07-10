July 10 Social Commerce Group SE :
* Said on Thursday it approved the issue of new shares
against cash contributions by utilizing the Authorized Capital
2014 I
* Company's share capital will be increased from currently
1,420,000.00 euros by issuing 250,000 new no-par value bearer
shares with a notional interest in the share capital of 1.00
euros per share against cash contributions at an issue price of
1.00 euros per share by 250,000.00 euros to 1,670,000.00 euros
($1.86 million)
* Subscription period is now set to run from July 13 to July
27
($1 = 0.8987 euros)
