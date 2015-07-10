(Removes unnecessary word "with" in headline.)

July 10 Johnson & Johnson LLC:

* Said on Thursday it signed an agreement with Pharmstandart for production of LifeScan blood glucose meters in Russia, as well as for cooperation in development of innovative technologies in diabetes management

* The agreement is the first stage in the implementation of memorandum signed in April

* First Russian LifeScan domestic production will be available in Q3

* LifeScan production in Russia will be located at Pharmstandart plant, Pharmstandart-UfaVITA

* Johnson & Johnson LLC is a part of Johnson & Johnson group

