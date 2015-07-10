(Removes unnecessary word "with" in headline.)
July 10 Johnson & Johnson LLC:
* Said on Thursday it signed an agreement with Pharmstandart
for production of LifeScan blood glucose meters in
Russia, as well as for cooperation in development of innovative
technologies in diabetes management
* The agreement is the first stage in the implementation of
memorandum signed in April
* First Russian LifeScan domestic production will be
available in Q3
* LifeScan production in Russia will be located at
Pharmstandart plant, Pharmstandart-UfaVITA
* Johnson & Johnson LLC is a part of Johnson & Johnson
group
Source text: bit.ly/1dPSaUn
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)