U.S. chief justice appoints New York judge to handle Puerto Rico bankruptcy
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.
July 10 Ciccolella SpA :
* Says opposed court ruling that declares the company bankrupt
* Court of appeal in Bari suspends company bankruptcy until conclusion of proceedings
* Sales of company assets are suspended until a final ruling
* Appointed three court advisers to verify if the company was insolvent when it was declared bankrupt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.
* As a result of a recent review, company voluntarily filed on 3 may 2017 petitions under chapter 11