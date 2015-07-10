July 10 Altamir SCA :
* Says it sold part of its holding for approximately 9
million euros ($10.1 million) and holds a 3.5 pct share in
company's capital post-IPO, not 3.3 pct as the company stated on
July 7
* Announces initial public offering of one of its directly
owned portfolio companies, Capio Group Services AB
* Capio's shares were admitted to trading on Nasdaq
Stockholm exchange on 30 june (ticker: CAPIO)
* The 2,334 million Swedish crowns ($276.83 million)
transaction is made up of a 750 million crowns capital increase
and sale of shares by existing shareholders for 1,584 million
crowns
* On basis of an IPO price of 48.5 euros per share, Capio's
market capitalisation represents 6,846 million crowns
($1 = 8.4313 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 0.8958 euros)
