July 10 Altamir SCA :

* Says it sold part of its holding for approximately 9 million euros ($10.1 million) and holds a 3.5 pct share in company's capital post-IPO, not 3.3 pct as the company stated on July 7

* Announces initial public offering of one of its directly owned portfolio companies, Capio Group Services AB

* Capio's shares were admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm exchange on 30 june (ticker: CAPIO)

* The 2,334 million Swedish crowns ($276.83 million) transaction is made up of a 750 million crowns capital increase and sale of shares by existing shareholders for 1,584 million crowns

* On basis of an IPO price of 48.5 euros per share, Capio's market capitalisation represents 6,846 million crowns

