German stocks - Factors to watch on May 11
FRANKFURT, May 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
Oct 5 Comperia.pl SA :
* Said on Sunday that it terminated negotiations with companies which would become Comperia.pl's potential strategic investors due to lack of agreement
* Informed about negotiations on July 20
* Says 90,000 units of its 8th series warrants were exercised to 90,000 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 11