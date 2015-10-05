Oct 5 GLG Pharma SA (former M10 SA) :

* Said on Friday that on Sept. 28, the court in Lodz, Poland, registered the changes in the company's statute, including the company's name change to GLG Pharma SA from M10 SA

* The court in Lodz registered also the company's capital increase via issue of series E shares to shareholders of GLG Pharma Europe Sp. z o.o.

* After capital increase, GLG Pharma, LLC is majority shareholder of the company

* The changes in the company's statute are due to the completion of another stage of the reverse merger

* Plans to close reverse merger in few weeks after signing of the final agreement of acquisition of 100 percent stake in GLG Pharma Europe Sp. z o.o.

