Oct 5 Edison SA :

* Said on Saturday that Amida Capital Sp. z o.o. SKA sold in transactions on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 its entire 89.43 percent stake (2,639,645 shares) in the company

* Omegia SA acquired 89.43 percent stake in Edison on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29

* Prior to the transaction, Omegia SA did not own any of the company's shares Source text for Eikon: and

(Gdynia Newsroom)