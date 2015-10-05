Oct 5 Yellow Hat SA :

* Said on Friday that in transaction on Sept. 28 Amida Capital Sp. z o.o. sold its entire 49.86 percent stake (20,443,035 shares) in Yellow Hat

* Omegia SA acquired 49.86 percent stake (20,443,035 shares) in Yellow Hat

* Prior to transaction, Omegia, unit affiliated to Krzysztof Bejtka, did not own any shares of Yellow Hat

