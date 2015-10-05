Oct 5 Prochnik SA :

* Said on Friday that its Sept. 2015 retail revenue was at 3.7 million zlotys ($185,288), up 7 percent year on year

* Sept. 2015 e-commerce revenue was 148,071 zlotys versus 0 zlotys a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7779 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)