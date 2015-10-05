German stocks - Factors to watch on May 11
FRANKFURT, May 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
Oct 5 Bertelsmann's
* Be Printers buys remaining 25.1 percent of Prinovis from Axel Springer Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Says 90,000 units of its 8th series warrants were exercised to 90,000 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 11