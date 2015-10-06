BRIEF-Bluecart raises $10.1 mln in equity financing
* Bluecart Inc files to say it raised $10.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8qzbQ)
Oct. 6 Net Holding :
* Said on Monday Net Holding and Net Turizm swap rate has been set at 83.63 percent
* In the course of merger Net Holding to increase share capital by 65.6 million lira ($22.02 million) and to allocate 0.72434 Net Holding share per 1 Net Turizm share to Net Turizm shareholders
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.9797 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bluecart Inc files to say it raised $10.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8qzbQ)
* AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS INC. ANNOUNCES ANTICIPATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER 1 2017