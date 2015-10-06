BRIEF-Bluecart raises $10.1 mln in equity financing
* Bluecart Inc files to say it raised $10.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8qzbQ)
Oct 6 11 Bit Studios SA :
* Said on Monday that in transactions on Oct.1 and Oct. 2 Moonlex Holdings Limited (Moonlex Holdings) sold 107,000 shares (4.83 percent stake) and 12,000 shares (0.54 percent stake) of 11 Bit Studios at 61 zlotys ($16.1) each
* After transactions, Moonlex Holdings does not own any shares of 11 Bit Studios
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7924 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS INC. ANNOUNCES ANTICIPATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER 1 2017