BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Medtech SA :
* Q1 revenue 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million), up 77.6 pct
* Cash position as of Sept. 30, 2015 of 10.9 million euros in line with company forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp's treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.