BRIEF-Bluecart raises $10.1 mln in equity financing
* Bluecart Inc files to say it raised $10.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8qzbQ)
Oct 6 Ubisoft Entertainment SA :
* Announced on Monday the Ivory Tower studio is now officially part of Ubisoft
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bluecart Inc files to say it raised $10.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8qzbQ)
* AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS INC. ANNOUNCES ANTICIPATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER 1 2017