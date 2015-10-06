BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Petroleum Equity:
* Partners with RAG to invest eur 300m in european oil & gas sector
* Current oil price environment offers attractive investment opportunities for rdg with significant upside from any oil price recovery
* Partnering with Rohöl-Aufsuchungs Aktiengesellschaft to form a new E&P company, RAG Deutschland Gmbh
* RAG is transferring all its existing German licences, concessions, a technical and operational team into RDG (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Fidelity Southern Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8z3Qh) Further company coverage: