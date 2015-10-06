Oct 6 Petroleum Equity:

* Partners with RAG to invest eur 300m in european oil & gas sector

* Current oil price environment offers attractive investment opportunities for rdg with significant upside from any oil price recovery

* Partnering with Rohöl-Aufsuchungs Aktiengesellschaft to form a new E&P company, RAG Deutschland Gmbh

* RAG is transferring all its existing German licences, concessions, a technical and operational team into RDG (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)