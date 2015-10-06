BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Bioorganic Research and Services SA (Bionaturis) :
* Unveiled on Tuesday the development of six new biotech products
* Five of these products are devoted to veterinarian sector, three are in the proof of concept in vivo stage, two are in the proof of concept stage
* The last one, devoted to the prevention of human common cold, is in the proof of concept in vivo stage
Source text: bit.ly/1OhVKW1
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp's treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.