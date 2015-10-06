BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
Oct 6 Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano says on Tuesday:
* there has not yet been a request for an extraordinary shareholder meeting to accommodate Vivendi representatives on the Italian group's board
* French media group Vivendi confirmed on Tuesday that it has raised its stake in Telecom Italia to 19.9 percent. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT